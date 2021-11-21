Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, the review of a little gem

Fast and fun gameplay In the chaos of characters from the imaginative and colorful world of League of Legends, there are undoubtedly an insane amount of rather original figures. For this Hextech Mayhem two of the most famous “midgets” of the cast have been disturbed, that is Heimerdinger, distinguished professor of the University of Piltover (recently seen in the Arcane series) and Ziggs, a mischievous bomber, obsessed with explosives (did anyone say Jinx?) and their destructive beauty. His love for explosives will lead him to destroy everything in front of him to demonstrate their magnificence and usefulness to the professor. These are the simple plot premises that will lead us to take a short stroll through some typical settings of the Riot Games series and to jump between colorful explosions to the rhythm of music. There game mode it is immediate and appreciated by anyone with a minimum of rhythm. Our good Ziggs will move running through the two-dimensional levels, trying to avoid any obstacle and enemy by jumping and throwing bombs, all obviously at music time. The commands are basic, we will have to press only 3 keys corresponding to the relative directions, respectively “up”, “down” and “right” (all mappable at will) at the exact moment that the game time will command it. All actions will allow you to obtain particular gears with which to unlock the next levels, the skins for Ziggs and the challenges with the bosses, or rather THE boss, always the same, but with increasing difficulty. Basically, at least for the first levels, we are faced with a very basic and simple gameplay, accessible to everyone without problems. The difficulties will come when, as you progress through the story, you unlock some advanced commands and above all you realize that the collectibles can only be obtained by carrying out hidden actions that the game (in normal mode at least) does not suggest.

Technique and graphic sector As for the visual aspect, the use of a well-defined color palette allows the game to have its own well-defined identity: explosions, particle effects and animations are very pleasant and the models, however much low poly, they are well animated and pleasant. The cutscenes are nice and very good dubbing accompanies everything in a surprising way. The problem it is, incomprehensibly, precisely what should be the main strength of the offer, that is, that musical accompaniment that also works as a co-star for the entire duration, about 3 hours, of the game. Unfortunately there are no memorable traces or tracks with an important character. It seems that the tracks have been forcibly created around the scenarios to be able to keep up with all the abstruse turns of keys to press. There are counter-times on counter-times, sometimes it was very difficult for us to understand the time of action, not because there were no clearly visible commands, but because of changes in pace that we did not expect. This is not meant to be a total rejection, the songs are still pleasant to listen to and accompany everything quite well for a good part of the playing time, but unfortunately they do not manage to completely break through the barrier between commands and instinct. Another problem, far worse, is the fact of not being able to enjoy almost all the game contour at all due to having to concentrate on tight controls. A great shame because in any case the work performed is certainly of a good standard and in those brief moments in which we can get distracted to better understand where we are and what happens around us they make us understand even more than we would have wanted more.

Endgame Once the game is over we will have the opportunity to choose 2 additional modes. The first will allow us to have all the commands on the screen, even the hidden ones, to be able to collect all the gears and thus bring the collectibles to 100% to unlock perhaps all the skins. The other is the exact opposite, a mode in which we will not have the visual elements of the controls available and we will have to go “off the cuff”, which is really complex, for the whole series of reasons listed above. Surely, due to its brevity and its nature of one shot stage game, it is still all very fun and replayable. Too bad for these smudges which, with a little more care, could have made the game shine even better than Ziggs’ best hextech bomb.