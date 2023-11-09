One of the best horror sequels ever from 1983 Psycho II has received its own making-of book title Hey mom, what did you do?BD You have learned this week.

Hey mom, what did you do? Now available in both hardback and paperback (for signed copies) through Amazon and Terror Time. tom holland,

In Holland House Ant’s 176-page book, Psycho II Screenwriter Tom Holland dives into the fascinating story of the making of his critically acclaimed horror sequel.

Contains the late and unpublished memoirs written by Tom Holland. Psycho II director richard franklin and a conversation with the film’s editor, Andrew London, Hey mom, what did you do? Offers fans a unique glimpse into the continuation of the beloved crazy The film franchise that created nightmares for millions of people around the world.

Created using never-before-seen production materials and photographs – many of which are from Holland’s own personal collection – Hey mom, what did you do? Packed with rare handwritten development and production notes, early budgets, personal Polaroids and more, set for fascinating conversations with the film’s writer, director and editor documenting the development, filming and reception of the highly anticipated film. Psycho II.

“I wrote,” Hollande said in a statement. Psycho IIthe first sequel that started crazy Legacy, forty years ago last summer, and the film was a huge success in the year 1983, but who remembers? I was surprised, apparently, they do, because on the film’s fortieth anniversary the fan love started pouring in, much to my surprise and delight. And then (Psycho II Director) Richard Franklin’s unpublished memoirs came unexpectedly. “I had no idea he’d written these before he passed in 2007.”

“Reading them was like going back in time, and I felt like sharing them with fans along with my memories and personal archives.” crazySequel, and excellent Bates Motel, Holland added, “I hope they enjoy reading the book as much as I enjoyed putting it together.” “My thanks to Andrew London, who did the editing, and to Mr. Hitchcock, without whom none of this would exist.”