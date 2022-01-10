Hi-tech luxury, the $ 3,300 smartwatch from Louis Vuitton – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, 10 JAN – At the end of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, the hi-tech fair par excellence, Luis Vuitton unveiled its new smartwatch. The fashion brand, led by Bernard Arnault, the third richest man in the world and owner of the LVMH group, is no stranger to making hi-tech devices. More than four years after the previous Tambour Horizon V2, the maison launches Tambour Horizon Light Up, a connected watch not for everyone, given the price of $ 3,300. Its particularity is in the design and construction materials: the case is made entirely of stainless steel, with the sapphire crystal protecting the 1.2-inch display. Around the dial, 24 small LEDs light up when notifications arrive from the connected smartphone. On board there is no Android Wear, the main platform on which most of today’s smartwatches are based, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 that have abandoned Tizen in favor of Google’s operating system, but proprietary software. Restrict health tracking features, limited to step count and heart rate. Luis Vuitton worked not only on the aesthetic part of the watch but also on the software, with the aim of making it unique. Thus was born the app “My journey”, which integrates the exclusive guides of some of the most famous cities in the world, edited directly by the French brand. The basic version, with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage space, starts at $ 3,300, which becomes $ 3,600 if you choose the “matte black” or “matte brown” color variant. (HANDLE).