Hialeah and Cano Health seek to elevate community health

DIARIO LAS AMERICAS spoke with Groy Pereira, the company’s media director, and Maite Ortiz, director of marketing and consumption, so that they could explain to us what the association with the City that Progresses consists of and the results it is bearing.

“Hialeah is our heart,” Ortiz said. “We feel totally identified with the City and its community.”

“Although the association was formally signed a week ago, it began to take shape from the previous administration of Mayor Carlos Hernández,” explained Pereira, who joined Cano Health when he acquired the second of the current 170 health centers owned by the company nationwide. national.

Hialeah

“Hialeah has many City-managed senior buildings. It is one of the municipalities with the highest density of older people in the state. Prior to this initiative each of these community buildings served their residents in different ways. Since we started working with them, we are bringing the culture of Cano Health to these community centers. We are not only responsible for the health, but also for the well-being of each of the residents,” Pereira said.

holistic care

According to Ortiz, “unlike other health service providers, we do not handle the concept of geriatrics. We provide a primary care service with a holistic vision that includes mental health, Dr. Juan’s cardiology programs, which is a tremendous advantage for those patients with Medicare Advantage, and physical therapy. Another important advantage is that all our high-quality services are provided under one roof, the outpatient clinic, diagnostics, x-rays, wellness and entertainment activities.”

For Pereira, one of the greatest successes of Cano Health is that it not only takes care of the physical health, but also the emotional health of its members -patients-. “We created a series of cultural and recreational activities to stimulate them. One of our main functions with the elderly is the constant fight against loneliness”, she highlighted.

Pereira shared a very significant example. “Many residents cannot attend concerts because they cannot afford it financially. We take the artists of your choice to the condominiums where they live. There they perform for them. We have created a project called ‘My grandmother cooks’ with the actor and presenter Ricardo Becerra, where we teach them to cook in a healthy way. It seeks to keep the elderly active.

preventive care

Cano Health tries to break another paradigm, such as the concept of going to the doctor only when you are sick. “We are trying to create lasting bonds with a family, which can only be established through trust, by treating the son with pediatric care, continuing with the parents and continuing with the grandparents of the same family. It is the idea of ​​the family doctor taken to a higher level”, stressed Pereira.

“Unfortunately, in the US, medical care is very impersonal. We are trying to change that model. That is another reason why we are preferred in the community. Although more than 200 doctors of different nationalities work at Cano Health, they are all governed by the same philosophy: closeness to the patient”, he added.

national leader

Regarding the community care model, Ortiz pointed out “what we are doing with the city of Hialeah can be seen as a pilot plan that serves to demonstrate how we manage to connect with the community and the City and produce a great benefit, both to the patient, to the community and us. We are open and willing to do it with other communities.”

Cano Health, which aims to become a national leader in primary care, has 90 Cano Health medical centers, 19 Healthy Partners Prime Care centers, 12 University Health Care centers, 16 Doctor Medical Center centers and two pediatric centers. Of all of them, 108 are located in Florida, nine in Nevada, 12 in Texas, four in Chicago, three in New Mexico and four four in California.

