Hialeah nurse fined for losing pain medication

The complaint that led to nurse Inés Pérez being sanctioned by the State did not say that she stole pain medication from the Hialeah Hospital. Only that she Pérez removed the medications, apparently for four patients, and that she then failed to document the administration of the medications to those patients or dispose of them.

Therefore, the State Board of Nursing order fined Perez $500; he charges her $4,781.94 in research costs; he requires an eight-hour course on Legal Aspects of Nursing and another eight hours on Documentation.

Online records from the Florida Department of Health say it’s the first license discipline Perez has had since December 2011.

Perez’s official address on his profile is 703 N. Flamingo Rd, the address of Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. In 2016, it was a residence in the Allapattah area of ​​Miami and she worked at Hialeah Hospital.

The administrative complaint said the hospital used the Omnicell drug dispensing system, which required nurses to use a password or fingerprint scanner to access medications. The system records the medications withdrawn, the nurse who withdraws them, the dose, the date, the time and the patient to whom they are addressed.

Hialeah Hospital requires nurses to also document in an electronic record when they give the medicine to the patient. If any medication is picked up but not delivered, hospital policy states that the nurse should dispose of it with another nurse as a witness. This would be recorded as “waste” at Omnicell.

On March 2, 2016, according to the complaint, between 10:25 am and 4:58 pm, Perez removed four oxycodone-acetaminophen 5/325 mg tablets for a patient. Perez “failed to document the administration and/or waste” of the pain medicine, a Schedule II controlled substance, which, the complaint says, “has a high potential for abuse…”

On March 11, 2016, the complaint says, between 7:48 a.m. and 3:26 p.m., Perez removed four acetmaniophene-codeine No. 3 tablets for a patient and never documented delivery or disposal.

The next day, the complaint says, Perez took out three 5-mL doses of hydrocodone-homatropin syrup, a “narcotic cough suppressant.” The complaint says that not only is there no record that the patient received the doses, but that he did not even have a medical order for it.

Perez dispensed doses of the same prescribed cough syrup for another patient twice on March 18, 2016; twice on March 19, 2016, three times on March 25, 2016; and five times on March 26, 2016, the last two 40 minutes apart. The complaint says it was not given to the patient nor was the disposal of him documented.

This story was originally published on March 7, 2022 11:05 a.m.