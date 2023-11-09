Hibiscus Dropped From ‘The Masked Singer’ – Billboard

Fox’s “The Masked Singer”

It’s that time of year again, autumn, when the flowers fall before the dark, cold months.

Appropriately it was the hibiscus that fell masked singer On Wednesday night (November 8), and behind the mask, the American reality TV star was eliminated from the 2023 competition.

“One-Hit Wonders” were the subject of Fox’s Weird Singing Contest, such as Anteater (singing “Walking in Memphis” by Mark Cohan), Candelabra (singing “1 Thing” by Ameri), Donut (singing “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Suede) and Hibiscus (performing “It’s Raining Men” by the Weather Girls) put on a show.

Hibiscus and Anteater finished second best, and entered SmackDown with a rendition of Toni Basil’s “Hey Mikey”.

Only one could remain. The anteater had licked it.

Hibiscus was under the mask real housewives of new york city and cabaret singer Luann de Lesseps, also known as “The Countess”.

“It was so much fun,” she said before walking out. “I had the best time.” A farewell message, “I’ll see you all at my cabaret show.” And a simple request to stock Hibiscus Dress with her impressive collection.

De Lesseps as Hibiscus is eliminated from the competition along with Posey as Hawk, Billie Jean King as Royal Hen, Michael Rapaport as Pickle, Tom Sandoval as Diver, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky and Anonymous joins Demi Lovato as this season’s unmasked celebrities.

Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy return as judges for the latest season, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, a variety of stars have competed in their ridiculous costumes since the show’s debut in 2019, ranging from sports superstars to comedians, actors and more, but most notably musicians. The first winner was hip-hop artist T-Pain, who dropped his trademark Auto-Tune to show off his pipes au naturel.

Check out Hibiscus’s final work below.