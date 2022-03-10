Hidalgo County reports six coronavirus-related deaths and 912 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 912 cases of COVID-19.

Of the six people who have died from the virus, three were unvaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services. The youngest person to die was a man in his 40s from Mercedes.

People who have tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age range Number of cases

0-11 92

12-19 185

years 20 157

30s 113

40s 145

1950s 103

years 60 81

70+ 36

totals: 912

The county also reported that 109 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 adults and 11 children.

Of the 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 32 patients are in intensive care units, including 32 adults and two children.

On Wednesday, schools across Hidalgo County reported that five staff members and six students had tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,824 staff members and 16,557 students have tested positive for the virus since the county began reporting school-related infections on August 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 193,344 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,838 people have died from the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,354 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.