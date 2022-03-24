hidden cell phone tricks; level, tuner and meditation

It is no secret to anyone that Google is the preferred search engine in the world. This thanks to its speed, the tools and even the little ‘hacks’ it offers.

An ‘influencer’, called Alcalacreativo, found three tricks hidden within the application, which can work in different everyday situations. Here’s what they are and how to activate them.

Tricks hidden in Google

bubble level

With this tool you will no longer have to struggle to level pictures or different installations that you make in your house. You only have to put the words ‘Bubble level’ in the search engine.

Immediately, a kind of level will appear that works with the cell phone’s sensors and tells you the number of degrees an element is tilted. Although several similar applications already exist, the truth is that with this tool you will not have to download anything, or take up space on your cell phone.

google tuner

With that feature, musicians will be able to tune their instruments in no time. To activate the tuner you must enter the search engine and put the words ‘Google Tuner’. If it doesn’t work, you can choose to put ‘Google tuner’.

When searching for these terms, a tool will be displayed in the search engine that will ask you to authorize the use of your cell phone’s microphone. By means of this, the tuner will identify the sounds of the instrument and tell you what key it is on.

Meditation

The last tool is aimed at those who enjoy meditating. To activate this function, you must put the word ‘Deep breathing’ in the search engine. An interface will appear immediately. It will help you take deep inhalations and exhalations.

That way you can prepare the body to make a deep meditation without the need to install applications for it.

If you have any questions about how the tools work, here is the video of the ‘influencer’.