Hidden gems on Amazon Prime Video to watch in one night

Every year a new range of options And not only in the cinema, but streaming platforms add infinite titles to their catalogs every month. Among so much variety, many movies and series manage to stand out as Stranger Things, Only Murders in the Building, The Staircase Y Obi Wan Kenobi.

On the other hand, other projects do not have the same luck, but the quality of their stories is impeccable and they are very good options for those who enjoy a good film. All platforms have great hidden gems, but in this case we will focus on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the leaders in the competitive market of streaming services, until last year it had 200 million subscribers, being surpassed by Netflix, with 203 million.

Although it has very interesting and entertaining original content, we will recommend three varied titles that may have escaped your movie buff radar. And if you already saw them, they are worth seeing twice.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

The large family in a scene from the film.

Pure optimism, this film leaves a hopeful message and is perfect after a stressful and moody day. captain fantastic it’s a refreshing touch and will make you laugh, cry and reflect.

Viggo Mortensen is Ben, a father of six children. Is family escapes the common, at least to what we are used to, since they live far from society. Ben teaches his children to think for themselves, to question and learn from everything. Every night the children discuss their readings and present their thoughts in a complex and eloquent way. Beyond their intellectual development, he teaches them to hunt, to survive in the wild. After the death of their mother, the family must go to civilization and this will present them with a challenge, they must adapt to a modern society, which will not be easy for them.

For his role Mortensen was nominated in 2016 for the Oscar for best actorbut not only he shines, his six children stand out for their warm interpretations.

Undoubtedly, this film aims to criticize modern society and its shortcomings, but it also highlights the importance of socialization and that the intelligentsia is not everything. Is a combination of two very different worldsalmost opposite styles, however, the characters take us down that path of discovery of something different in an entertaining and heartfelt way.

Prisoners (2013)

Jackman devours the screen in all his scenes.

If you are looking for a good suspense and police movie, Prisoners is the solution. It is run by Canadian Denis Villeneuvebest known for dunes either Blade Runner: 2049and throughout the two and a half hours you will be accompanying the protagonists in their search for the truth.

Anna and Joy, two six-year-old girls, were playing near their homes in a suburban neighborhood in the United States, but they lose sight of each other and disappear. Their families desperately search for them, but Keller, Joy’s father, will do whatever it takes to get his daughter back. Meanwhile, Detective Loki is in charge of searching for the girls and has the suspect for him, but not the evidence to put him away.

The suspense lasts throughout the film, the characters will do anything to get their daughters back, even reaching the limits of their morality. Villeneuve handles very well the tension and the psychological overflow of the protagonists. In addition, the cast composed of Hugh JackmanJake GyllenhallPaul Dano Y Viola DavisThey perfectly fulfill their roles. Anyway, Jackman is the one who looks like Keller and, at times, is the most dangerous of all.

The Night Manager (2016)

Hiddleston would undoubtedly be a great 007.

This miniseries encompasses a story of crime, suspense and espionage. Its cast is made up of British actors of the stature of Hugh Laurie, Olivia Coleman Y Tom Hiddleston.

The series is based on the homonymous novel by John LeCarre from 1993 and follows the story of Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) a former British soldier who starts working in a hotel in Cairo. Laurie for her part plays Richard Onslow Roper, the hotel owner, billionaire and suspected arms dealer. Pine is recruited by intelligence agent Burr to spy on and catch Roper. Thus will begin a typical game of spy stories, full of intrigue and deception.

Hiddleston monopolizes the screen and his performance postulates him as a great option to be the new James Bond. Laurie and Coleman are excellent figures on the British scene and they never fail. Laurie shines in all her scenes and plays a great villain; Coleman delights and provides his talent throughout the miniseries.

The Night Manager (The infiltrator) is a good option for the most demanding lovers of espionage genre.

