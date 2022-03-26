hidden malware was in this Google Play app – FayerWayer

Cybersecurity is an aspect that is becoming increasingly important among Internet users today. That is why companies make greater efforts to prevent violations of their security systems.

However, there are always attacks that are sometimes too late to stop. At least that is the example of a new Trojan-dropper malware that was hidden in an application available in the Google Play Store.

The application called 2FA Authenticator which had more than 10,000 downloads at the time Google detected suspicious elements in its programming.

bank attacks

According to a report by the Cybersecurity Firm, Pradeo, the application’s dropper automatically installs a malware called Vultur that targets financial services to steal users’ banking information.

The 2FA Authenticator application stood out for looking very legitimate under the surveillance of official application stores such as Google Play. However, that disguise guaranteed him a low profile to inject malicious code into mobile devices.

The automated attack of this application is divided into two stages:

The first has the following characteristics:

Collect and send users’ app list and location to their perpetrators, so they can leverage the information to conduct targeted attacks on individuals in specific countries using specific mobile apps, rather than massive campaigns of untargeted attacks that would run the risk of risk of exposing

Disable key lock and any associated password security,

Download third-party applications in the form of so-called updates,

Do activities freely even when the app is off,

Overlay the interface of other mobile apps using a critical permission called SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW for which Google specifies “Very few apps should use this permission; these windows are intended for system-level interaction with the user.”

For your part the second stage, “is conditional on the information that the dropper first collects about its users. When certain conditions are met, our analysis revealed that the dropper installs Vultur, an advanced and relatively new type of malware that primarily targets the online banking interface to steal user credentials and other critical financial information. Cybersecurity group report.

If you are one of the 10,000 persons that I already had the application downloaded, because it is time to delete it immediately of your mobile device.