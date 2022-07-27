Hidden number arrives, Spotify’s first Argentine fiction audioseries

“That is one of the interesting things about this proposal: it has something to do with letting go of the cell phone for a while, which is something we all need, and doing something similar to reading a book; getting into a story that you recreate as you listen to it and each one imagines a different film”, Vetrano enthused, who began his path at the beginning of the century in juvenile strips such as “Rincón de luz”, “Floricienta” or “Casi angels”.

In fact, the proposal came from the hand of Peter Lanzani (“The Kingdom”, “The Angel”, “4×4”), his partner in “Casi Angeles” who accepted the challenge because of the “complex and innovative nature of the format”: ” Doing stuff like this of this quality raises the bar for those who come after.”

In “Número Oculto”, the first sound bet of K&S (“The kingdom”, “The Angel”, “The odyssey of the Giles”), Vetrano gives the voice to Sofía, a talented young writer who has to arrive on time to an important appointment. Until, while driving in the car, he starts receiving phone calls from a hidden number from a person who knows too much about her and is able to predict things that will happen next.

Throughout 10 chapters, this series written by Carlos Wassermann and Agustina San Martín, which features performances by Malena Sánchez, Santiago Korovsky, Maruja Bustamante, Vera Spinetta, Ariel Pérez de María, Maite Lanata, Eugenia Alonso and Jorge Suárez, They will show Sofia’s frenzy between her desires and premonitions, while this telephone voice tries to prevent her from attending that meeting for some dark reason.

Shortly before the premiere, Vetrano and Lanzani spoke with Télam about the challenges of thinking about sound fiction:

-How did the “Hidden Number” project come about?

Peter Lanzani: It comes to me through K&S, the production company with which we made this project for Spotify; I was in the assembly of what we wanted to tell with this story but not in the scripts because I was working on a movie. But in the search, the name of Candela appeared, who is a wonderful actress and we have known each other for a long time, and based on that we moved forward little by little to have this piece.

-Candela Vetrano: The agenda had to be adjusted, the proposal came to me through Peter, who at a barbecue told me: “There is something I want to do with you” and the idea seemed attractive to me from the first moment because I had not heard anything similar to this.

-What is your relationship with the podcast as a format?

-PL: A lot. I listen to interview podcasts, which I like a lot, some also from the United States, but audio series like this one I started listening to from this project and it is an amazing proposal, one of the things that most attracted me.

-How would you define this story?

-CV: It is that it is a psychological thriller, a creepy and mysterious suspense story that takes you through many emotions.

-PL: We had a difficult challenge, because if the passage of time is difficult to count in the audiovisual, so imagine yourself in a podcast. We had to find the rhythms of the scenes, of the chapters. It was very difficult but everything is carefully thought out and calculated.

-CV: It is that there is this thing of not breathing. I feel that it is a generation that does not give much room for respite and silence; That’s why it has to be something that keeps you from the first moment, you understand it and want to continue listening.

-Peter, how was the challenge of directing something that is not going to be seen?

-PL: He lost his mind a bit, heh. First it was rehearsing with Cande and then recording the audio, the scenes, we were lucky enough to work with good actors and actresses and then move on to putting together the chapters, finding the rhythms, the sound effects, the music; that makes the format difficult, new, and raises the bar for those who come after.

-And for you, Candela, how was the experience of having to act using only your voice?

–CV: It’s all more focused on the voice, it’s one way and it was a great challenge. But I discovered that the possibilities are immense at the vocal level and that by putting the body in different ways you can say things in different ways. As an actress I took a very cool tool, it was very interesting.

-Did the suspense genre mean an extra difficulty to work only from the sound?

-PL: Yes, thinking about the sound, the rhythm, that the script works, because you read it and you think it works but then Cande picks it up and new difficulties appear because perhaps one thing is more comfortable for her than another, one word than another, or in editing it is convenient to turn something around. She takes time but therein lies the challenge.

-What prospects do you think this format has in a market saturated by visuals?

-CV: That is one of the interesting things about this proposal, that it has something to do with leaving the phone, which is what we need a little bit, and connecting with the imagination. I don’t know if these generations read a lot, I think so, but it’s like reading a book: you get into a story that you’re recreating and maybe Peter watches one movie and I watch another and I find that interesting.

-Do you imagine that “Hidden Number” will be a first step on a path that you would like to continue?

-PL: I think so, I found the format super interesting. We listened to a couple of podcast audio series that we thought were good and we tried to go to something different and that’s how the balls start to grow: because there are interested people who make it grow.

