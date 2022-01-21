Hidden video cameras in hotel rooms: how to find them

Fear for some, for others a real nightmare. The object of the discussion in this case is the video cameras, positioned inside hotel rooms or apartments rented for holidays. Tools that normally should not be present, this in order to preserve the privacy of the guests.

The times when we only had to worry about the cleanliness of the room or the sheets would seem more and more distant. According to a survey conducted in 2019 by AirBnb, about 11% of guests would have discovered a “spy eye” in the properties rented on the platform.

How to tell if there are hidden cameras

Despite what certain spy movies have accustomed us to, tracking down hidden cameras is not nearly impossible. On the contrary, said the Russian security agency Kaspersky, an effective check can be done even with a simple one smartphone. Let’s see how.

Smartphone flashlight

That’s right, according to Kaspersky experts, nothing could be simpler than using the torch smartphone. It will be sufficient to completely darken the room, shielding the external light (with curtains, shutters or other) and turning off the internal lighting.

By framing the various risk points of the room, with the flashlight and camera active, if the resulting image is a suspicious glare it is likely that the “Big Brother“is in action.

Camera versus video cameras

Camera also protagonist of the second tip. In this case, the camera must be turned on in night mode, clearly after leaving the room in the dark. When taking a photograph, a glow should appear on the shot at the hidden lens. However, Kaspersky experts point out that this trick will only work against devices equipped with a infrared.

Space for apps

A final indication relates to some app, to download to your device and to use when in doubt. Three free applications are reported as examples: Hidden Camera Detector, Glint Finder and the Italian Fing. These applications should detect unanticipated network communications, those precisely between the cameras and the wireless router to which our phone is connected.

What to do if you manage to find video cameras?

Know what to do in such a situation it is very important. It must be assumed that the cameras must be hidden and not reported to guests, otherwise it will not be possible to take any action to protect us.

The tools available to guests who discover that they have prying eyes focused on them are different, varying according to the structure. In the event that the discovery took place precisely in a apartment rented with AirBnb it is possible to request a refund or transfer to another solution.

The question is different whether the cameras are discovered inside the rooms of a Inn, where the possibilities are basically two. The first is to contact the hotel management, in order to obtain clarification or alternatively a refund or transfer to a “safe” room. The second is to alert the police officers or the Carabinieri, asking for an intervention on the spot.