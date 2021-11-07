Hideki Kamiya of PlatinumGames wants to make a sequel – Nerd4.life

Hideki Kamiya, chief game designer of PlatinumGames, would like to make a sequel to Okami, the much appreciated and commercially unfortunate work of Capcom, of which Kamiya had been the director.

In an interview Kamiya explained that during the development of the game some ideas had been cut and some points of the plot left open in anticipation of a possible sequel. As we all know, Clover Studio was later dismantled and Hideki Kamiya founded Platinum Games. However Kamiya in the future would like to pick up the series and make a direct sequel, perhaps taking up some of the ideas discarded from the original.

“When you create a new IP, halfway through the development you have a lot of ideas that you want to implement. However, in the next part of the work, some of them can no longer be realized for technical or planning reasons. You start saying” let’s put what we don’t. we could do this time in a sequel. ”

Okami

“In Okami, both in terms of the story and the mechanics of the Celestial Brush, we talked about how we could take our time and develop them further into a sequel, making them more fun and less stressful. Obviously we wanted to do a sequel. eventually things took a different turn. Okami was not a commercial success when we released it. However it gradually became a critical success, rated positively by many people. Eventually it reached even more users with Okami HD on various platforms. It expanded the player base and allowed even more people to enjoy the game. “

“At the same time, I started seeing many asking about plot points we left open and the making of a sequel. The more I see, the more I feel that Okami is a job left unfinished. There’s always this part of me. who thinks I have to deal with it sooner or later. I want to do it someday. “, Kamiya’s words.

Last year, Dusk Golem, a pretty reliable insider when it comes to Capcom projects, said the company abruptly canceled an Okami sequel, which Platinum Games was collaborating on. According to his sources, the rift created between Kamiya’s team and Capcom was really deep and irretrievable.

So Kamiya’s new words could turn on new hopes in the fans, although obviously at the moment there is nothing official in the pipeline and that the decision whether to make a sequel and who has entrusted it is up to Capcom, owner of the rights of Okami’s IP.