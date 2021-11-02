Tech

Hideo Kojima has taken over a project from last year – Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima revealed on Twitter that he had picked up a project of the last year, which, however, requires profound changes given that the global scenario has changed in the meantime.

This is clearly not the horror game Kojima was working on long ago, which according to some rumors will be released in episodes by Microsoft, but something else. However, it is difficult to pick up any clues at the moment.

“I’m reworking a project and script that I wrote almost a year ago,” said Kojima. “The world situation, the environment in which I live and the emotions I felt then, however, are different today.”

“So I can’t immerse myself in the same context I imagined at the time. I have to bring it into the present,” concluded the Japanese game designer. “If I don’t, this project will never really become something alive.”

The photo accompanying the post shows a Bearbrick from Masked Rider in front of what looks like a coal container. Are these objects somehow related to Hideo Kojima’s mysterious project?

