Hideo Kojima is excited for the premiere of a Mexican film

Hideo Kojima, video game genius, has always found inspiration in different works and his video games contain endless details from the movies, series and the music industry. Part of the creative process of the father of metalgear It involves nurturing your ideas with different sources, which is why you always share what you are seeing or listening to on your social networks. This time, it was the turn of a Mexican play.

Hideo Kojima rises to the hype for the premiere of New order in Japan

Through a publication on his official Twitter account, Hideo Kojima revealed his interest in the Mexican film New order, a film directed by renowned Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco that premiered in 2020 creating controversy for its theme inspired by social polarization and class antagonism. In this case, it is the premiere of the film in Japan, which will take place on June 4. Initially, Kojima highlighted the handling of the colors of the Mexican flag on the cover and promotional material of New order. Later, he pointed out the premise with the idea of ​​social collapse and the chaos that can come from it considering that this can be scarier than a zombie movie.

The collapse of order in a nonsensical society is far scarier than pandemics or zombies. This may be the scariest film of the year. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) April 13, 2022

Kojima fans hated his interest in New order

Taking into account that New order divided opinions in its premiere because the economic, political and social period that we live in Mexico has exacerbated the antagonism between social classes, Hideo Kojima’s publication found negative responses from users who pointed out that it is a discriminatory proposal since it shows a problem from the perspective of the upper classes.

In the same way, other users gave context to the Japanese creative so that he understands the meaning of New order and the reason why it generated so much controversy at the time.

