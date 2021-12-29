Hideo Kojima is working on two new games: here are the first details

Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions have just officially confirmed of to be working on two new titles, which as per tradition will be extremely ambitious.

On the part of the fans there is a lot of curiosity to find out what the Japanese director will achieve after the success obtained by Death Stranding: fans will therefore be happy to know that Kojima and his staff are already busy on new major videogame projects.

The news comes just a few hours after Kojima Productions made his wishes by revealing three mysterious characters: maybe it will be just the protagonists which we will see in these new titles.

At the beginning of the month Kojima had already anticipated that new games would come “triple-A outrageousWith a brief announcement in which he communicated the opening of new hires.

In an interview with Famitsu (Street Wccftech), Metal Gear Solid’s dad finally has officially confirmed that his studio is working on two completely different games.

Unfortunately Hideo Kojima did not want to go into detail on what his new titles will talk about, but he has already left two important clues: one of these will be «a great game“, While the other will be”new and challenging“.

The fact that only one of these productions was described as new would seem to suggest that perhaps one of the video games in production will be the sequel to Death Stranding, a project fans have been chatting about for some time.

What seems certain, however, is that both of these games have already entered in the early stages of development: the wish of the fans is therefore to be able to discover soon what his new video games will be and if they will be able to surprise and revolutionize like his previous works.

Naturally, we will keep you constantly updated on our pages as soon as official announcements about Kojima Productions’ latest mysterious productions arrive.

One of the protagonists could therefore be a face already known, decidedly not surprising for those who have already had the opportunity to play Death Stranding.

We also remind you that in the last few weeks Kojima Productions has also opened the division dedicated to film, TV and music: who knows if it will already be involved in the creation of these new titles.