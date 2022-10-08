Hideo Kojima is working with Elle Fanning on his next game

This week it was confirmed that Hideo Kojima is working with the actress and model Elle Fanning in the next game Kojima Productions, and the clues seem to indicate that it is the rumored sequel to Death Stranding. However, at the moment there is no official announcement with the name of the project.

Since last month at the Tokyo Game Show we have seen Hideo Kojima being as enigmatic as ever, as he shared an image with the silhouette of a woman in the dark and the question “Who am I?” After this, there had been much discussion about who could be the actress in the image and yesterday it was confirmed that she is Elle Fanning.

According to Twitter user Lance McDonald, a QR code he found on a PAX Australia promo directed him to a page on the Kojima Productions site with a promotional image of Elle Fanning. “A Hideo Kojima Game x Elle Fanning” is all we can read on the poster.

Elle Fanning is known for having worked on Super 8, The Neon Demon and The Girl From Plainville, as well as being the new Ashley Graham in Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake. The markings on Elle Fanning’s poster make fans think it’s Death Stranding 2, but it’s not confirmed yet.

It should be noted that this image is not the same one that Hideo Kojima had previously shared, as the other seems to have actress Margaret Qualley, who according to rumors stars in the horror game called Overdose in which Kojima Productions works. In the last Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Hideo announced that he is preparing something for Xbox, but it is unknown if these promos are part of that project.