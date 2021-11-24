Hideo Kojima may have started to suggest his next game, again with Norman Reedus – Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima he may have begun to suggest making his own next game, which may still have Norman Reedus among the protagonists. It all started with a Twitter post in which Kojima wrote that he had revised the project and the script and had done some experiments. With what it is not known. In addition to the text in the tweet there is a photo showing some actors working on a motion capture set.

According to some one of those actors that are seen blurred in the background, the one in the center of the image, would be Reedus.

For those unfamiliar with him, Norman Reedus played Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of Death Stranding, the latest game signed by Hideo Kojima. On top of that, he and Kojima are very close friends, so it wouldn’t be too strange for them to come back to work together on a second project.

In the early months of 2021 Reedus had talked about the possibility of the arrival of a sequel to Death Stranding. Could this be Kojima’s new game? Difficult to say, also because the rumors surrounding Kojima Productions’ projects are innumerable.

For example, according to some, Kojima would be working on a new Silent Hill for Konami, funded by PlayStation, while for others he would be working on a cloud-based game for Microsoft.