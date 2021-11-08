Hideo Kojima publishes censored photos and the players go crazy

Hideo Kojima displaces all the fans. Post a censored photo and the players go out of their mind, who was in videochat with him

A recent photo published by the video game master, Hideo Kojima, is literally igniting the web because of the doubts that are being born about it. This is because he himself has clouded the image and it is not clear who is the character in videochat with him. But some users have started to speculate because of the peculiar and suspicious hairline.

Kojima, in the company of a colleague, is probably on a video call with someone important. And, of course, the hypotheses that arise from the fans are immediately directed towards a new project after the huge success of Death Stranding. The personal account of the famous video game director is often managed by his personal assistant Ayako Terashima. In fact, we can often see Hideo as he travels, relaxes and works.

Someone is on a video call with Hideo Kojima

Although the masks in the office often make it difficult to recognize the staff present, the employee at his side seems to be just the head of communications by Kojima Productions Aki Saito. His main role in the company is to take care of the English translation on behalf of the director. Returning to the blurred face, we can see a part of the shoulder and head. It could be anyone and for whatever reason. But a doubt arises among the fans. If it were a routine call, would they bother posting it and obfuscating it?

Obviously, the answer is not yet known, but we are more inclined to think that there is something else behind it. The first hypotheses immediately refer to the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, especially since Death Stranding has already become a game to have absolutely in your library.

However, it is also true, that it could be the head of Xbox Phil Spencer given the rumors that have been circulating for some time about Kojima’s new project for the green cross console. Or, much more simply, it could be a business partner who, however, has not given permission to clearly appear on his social networks and therefore have obscured it in a post that shows an ordinary working day. Maybe what will he have in mind Hideo Kojima?