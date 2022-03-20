Hideo Kojima Reveals His Surprisingly Unexpected Favorite Batman Movie

Hideo Kojimathe famous creator and director of video games, author of the Metal Gear saga or, more recently, of Death Stranding, has shared with his fans his favorite batman movie as a result of the great success that is reaping batman by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, a film in which he has spared no praise for both. Although fans have not been slow to ask the Japanese video game designer about his Dark Knight movie, to which Kojima has answered with an adaptation that no one would expect.

Kojima chooses the LEGO adaptation of Batman

Thus, Hideo Kojima has assured that his favorite adaptation of Batman on the big screen is LEGO Batman: The Moviethe fun animated version of Warner Bros. of such a popular superhero, a film in which, according to him, the relationship between the bat man and his classic villains.

“The same goes for American comics and video games, but to create a hero, you need villains. good and evil, light and dark can be vague, but heroes and villains should appear as a pair. The popularity of the heroes alone will not be enough,” says Kojima. “Balance can only be maintained with villain popularity. In other words, we must create characters that are attractive even though they are evil. The distortion”, continues the director.

“And if you take a step back and look at it objectively, you can see that the heroes and the villains they are inseparablelike Tom and Jerry. They are more than rivals, they are inevitable. Snake and Liquid, Sam and Higgs. LEGO Batman: The Movie is a masterpiece that dares to enter this tacit understanding”, concludes Hideo Kojima. Neither Tim Burton’s Batman, nor Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, nor the more recent Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

LEGO Batman: The Movie hit theaters in 2017 with an original story after the success of The LEGO Movie and in which Batman had to learn to team up with the Bat-family to stop the plans of the Joker and other villains.

