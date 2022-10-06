Hideo Kojima revolutionizes the networks with the second track of his next game

He starts from the right… the genius of world football? No, he’s another kind of genius, he’s video game marketing star. Hideo Kojima returns to his old ways and he does not leave one or two, but feints and dribbles to the middle of the sector. The creative has shared again the first image of your next projectbut this time accompanied by a second track.

If a few weeks ago the face in question was accompanied by a question, “Who am I?”, this time Kojima drops the following: “the answer to WHO will be in the next WHERE”. It couldn’t be more cryptic, but why fool ourselves, if it wasn’t, it wouldn’t bear Hideo’s mark.

Death Stranding 2 with Elle Fanning?

Although everything is speculation, there are many fans of the designer who seem to have recognized in his poster Elle Fanning’s silhouette, the actress from Super 8, The Neon Demon, Somewhere and so many other series and movies. Kojima is very given to collaborating with the cream of Hollywood (Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux or Margaret Qualley, among many examples, attest to this), so it would not be surprising. Now the question is, Elle Fanning… for what project?

There are several options. A few months ago Norman Reedus himself confirmed that Death Stranding 2 is already underway, but Kojima Productions seems to have several things in hand. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this summer, the company also announced a collaboration with Microsoft to “create together” and take advantage of cloud technology Of the brand. An idea that Google valued and discarded for Stadia at the time (and given the imminent closure of Google Stadia, we thank you for it). All this not to mention the continuous rumors that link the study with the horror genre. Questions and speculations for whose answer we will have to wait. And knowing the designer, it will not be a short time.

News directed by Hideo Kojima.