Hideo Kojima will work on a “radical project”, it will be “the next level of experimentation” – Nerd4.life

Hideo Kojima, wishing everyone a happy 2022, revealed that he has various projects in mind, one of these is even a “radical project“which the director sees as” the next level of experimentation. “Certainly Kojima is not sitting idle.

Here are the words of Hideo Kojima, shared via Twitter: “This year, I intend to seriously start a new job, and move on to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I also hope to get the video team started. And I could start doing something like a radio project. ? ”

Hideo Kojima

As you can see, Kojima’s ideas are manifold. Recall that the director had already confirmed the development of two new games, but he had also explained that he was interested in other forms of art. This message today is not necessarily linked to video games, therefore.

Unfortunately, we only know what was said in this tweet. We will probably have to wait some time before we have more precise information on what is planned for Kojima and his team. In the case of the radio project, it will be necessary to understand the type of range and whether something will ever be available in the West.