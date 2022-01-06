Tech

Hideo Kojima works on a “triple A” game that “everyone will want to play” – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

New episode on the news of Hideo Kojima, which also in this case indulges in vague but very interesting announcements concerning a new “triple A” game which he is working on at the moment, a title that “everyone will want to play” according to the game designer, deepening the mystery of what the author’s new projects are.

The talked-about game designer is definitely developing something new at Kojima Productions, and apparently it should be multiple projects together: even from the clues left so far, the idea is that it has to do with at least two different projects, ranging from more experimental things to real triple A games, waiting to understand something.

The author of Death Stranding and of course the Metal Gear series appeared in a special episode of NHK Radio as a guest, talking mainly about music but also hinting something about the new projects in development at Kojima Productions. During the interview, he reported that he was working on “a big triple A game that everyone will say they want to play”, therefore with a rather bombastic but also quite realistic statement, considering Kojima’s fame.

Furthermore, he also reported that he would like to create a smaller project that does not belong to the genres open world or shooter and also reported from the desire to create an anime in Kojima Productions.

In this period, in particular, Kojima indulged in rather different – but always very vague – considerations on future projects: only a few days ago he said he was working on a “radical project” destined to represent “the next level of experimentation” . Earlier, he had confirmed two games in development, including a willingness to “blur the boundaries” between the various media.

In general, Hideo Kojima seems to want to aim for quite different fields, carrying out experimental projects even rather daring and more traditional games with high-level productions, which could refer more to this big “triple A” title that emerged from the NHK Radio broadcast.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

there are also Apple Last Minutes

1 week ago

Will EA bring a much-loved series back to life?

November 10, 2021

The worst games of 2021 according to critics • Eurogamer.it

2 weeks ago

Facebook will shut down its facial recognition system. It will also wipe out the huge archive of a billion faces

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button