Hideo Kojima works on a “triple A” game that “everyone will want to play” – Nerd4.life

New episode on the news of Hideo Kojima, which also in this case indulges in vague but very interesting announcements concerning a new “triple A” game which he is working on at the moment, a title that “everyone will want to play” according to the game designer, deepening the mystery of what the author’s new projects are.

The talked-about game designer is definitely developing something new at Kojima Productions, and apparently it should be multiple projects together: even from the clues left so far, the idea is that it has to do with at least two different projects, ranging from more experimental things to real triple A games, waiting to understand something.

The author of Death Stranding and of course the Metal Gear series appeared in a special episode of NHK Radio as a guest, talking mainly about music but also hinting something about the new projects in development at Kojima Productions. During the interview, he reported that he was working on “a big triple A game that everyone will say they want to play”, therefore with a rather bombastic but also quite realistic statement, considering Kojima’s fame.

Furthermore, he also reported that he would like to create a smaller project that does not belong to the genres open world or shooter and also reported from the desire to create an anime in Kojima Productions.

In this period, in particular, Kojima indulged in rather different – but always very vague – considerations on future projects: only a few days ago he said he was working on a “radical project” destined to represent “the next level of experimentation” . Earlier, he had confirmed two games in development, including a willingness to “blur the boundaries” between the various media.

In general, Hideo Kojima seems to want to aim for quite different fields, carrying out experimental projects even rather daring and more traditional games with high-level productions, which could refer more to this big “triple A” title that emerged from the NHK Radio broadcast.