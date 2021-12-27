Hidetaka Miyazaki explains why we will not be able to equip rings – Nerd4.life

In a recent interview with Edge, Hidetaka Miyazaki explained the reasons why in Elden Ring, unlike the previous games from FromSoftware, our character he will not be able to equip rings.

From Miyazaki’s words we learn that the reasons are mainly two. The first is that the developers have thought about “replacing” the rings with i talismans, which offer more variety in terms of design. The second is that in the world of Elden Ring the rings have a particular and important role in the storytelling and in the lore.

“There are a couple of reasons behind this choice. The first is that we have used rings as equipable items a lot in our previous games, particularly in the Dark Souls, and so the talismans this time allow us to take a different approach, with a variety of greater designs, “explains Miyazaki.

“The second reason is that, of course, rings exist as” finger rings “in this game, but they are more than unique items related to the story and events of specific characters. So we wanted them to have a special role in the world of Elden Ring. and also do something different from a design point of view with the talismans.

In the same interview, Miyazaki also stated that Elden Ring is his ideal game, but that despite everything he will not play it.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.