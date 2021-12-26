Hidetaka Miyazaki won’t play it, that’s why

Over the last few hours an excerpt of the interview made by the EDGE a. Magazine has been published online Hidetaka Miyazaki, popular game designer and FromSoftware boss who explained why will not play at Elden Ring.

Here is the explanation given by Miyazaki in EDGE issue 367:

“You know, I probably won’t play Elden Ring as it’s a title I created. It’s kind of a personal philosophy. The experience would be free of all the uncertainty and unknown that only players who have never seen the game can. have. As I said, it wouldn’t be nice to me. If I ever change my mind, it would be the closest product to what I consider my ideal game. I wouldn’t call it the open world game I want to do, but this is the open world which enriches the kind of experience I aspire to. To give you an example, if I were to explore a world of this type I would like a suitable map. I would also like the possibility to reach whatever element is visible in the background. I would also like to face a dragon in a spectacular arena. Things like that. These are simple elements, but Elden Ring includes them all and allowed me to make a dream come true, a game as close as possible to my ideal game. “

It therefore appears that the celebrated developer who gave birth to Bloodborne, Sekiro And Dark Souls he is not used to playing his creations. The most important aspect that emerges from the interview, however, is his vision of Elden Ring, which is considered his ‘ideal game’. For the developer it was a kind of dream to make a product like Elden Ring, which uses the open world as an element that enriches the traditional soulslike experience.

