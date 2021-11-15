Many underestimate the role of nutrients and vitamins, which can be essential for their health. However, even in this case an excess or a shortage can equally lead to problems. For this reason, before indulging in the purchase of supplements or in the creation of do-it-yourself treatments, it is always better to discuss with the doctor. For example, everyone thinks it’s good for you, but an excess of this vitamin could lead to serious problems. The same can happen in other cases as well. In fact, high blood pressure, fatigue and thyroid problems could be due to an excess of this precious vitamin. Let’s see together what it is and why we should pay particular attention to this value that is not taken into consideration by many.

Tocopherol, what it is and what it is used for

We are talking about vitamin E, also called tocopherol. This, despite being less famous than C or K, is equally very important for our body. First of all it is a fat soluble nutrient. This means that it can be taken through food, unlike D which is absorbed through direct exposure to sunlight. However, tocopherol is usually stored in the liver and released gradually. The daily requirement varies from 8 mg to 10 mg.

At a therapeutic level it is known for lowering cholesterol levels, for its anticoagulant function and for the reduction of cardiovascular problems. It also protects against cigarette smoke, pollution and prevents oxidation. One of its deficiencies is linked to situations of malnutrition and can cause inconvenience to those in the growth phase, altering their development. It can also cause damage to the nervous system and metabolism. However, even an excessive amount can cause serious problems. Let’s see together what they can be.

High blood pressure, fatigue and thyroid problems could be due to excess of this precious vitamin

A substantial surplus of this vitamin is an event that fortunately occurs rarely. However, its effects are particularly heavy on those already suffering from hypertension. In fact, this condition could lead to an increase in blood pressure and could also create malfunctions in the thyroid gland, lowering the production of this kind of hormones. Other side effects, on the other hand, can occur in the form of fatigue and digestive disorders. Finally, it can also manifest itself as an unusual persistence of vomiting and a sense of nausea.

Deepening

