High blood pressure, if you suffer from it you must avoid this unsuspected food

Do you suffer from high blood pressure? You may not know that you should also avoid a much-loved and unsuspected food. Here’s what it is.

Hypertension is a major cause of cardiovascular disease, which according to some research is the leading cause of death in the Western world.

This is a situation in which blood pressure exceeds the limits of normal, thus causing disturbances and potential pathologies affecting the heart.

Hypertension tends to occur as we age, but it can be delayed and kept under control thanks to a healthy lifestyle, adequate sports activity and proper nutrition.

Eating healthy is therefore an important choice to make if we suffer from high blood pressure, to prevent problems and even death.

There are many foods recommended to be introduced into our diet in order to lower and control blood pressure, as many are those not recommended or even prohibited.

Among the latter, there is one that is truly unsuspected, loved by all. Here’s what it is.

High blood pressure, here’s what you need to avoid

Among the foods that are obviously most not recommended in the case of hypertension, there is salt. Eating as little salt as possible helps greatly to lower blood pressure and is the very first thing to do recommended by doctors.

Also alcohol it is strongly not recommended and can be reduced to a maximum of one glass of wine a day, as well as all the foods already salty in them, such as sausages, cold cuts or cooking cube.

Also salty cheeses and salmon smoked would be avoided due to the percentage of salt contained, while there is still no scientific proof that coffee can raise the pressure.

However, there is another apparently harmless food that everyone likes, which should actually be avoided if you suffer from high blood pressure: licorice.

Food with many properties, however, licorice contains a high percentage of glycyrrhizina substance that acts on the metabolism of corticosteroids by inducing an increase in renal cortisolwith an action similar to that of aldosterone.

It can also interfere with hypertensive medications, so even taking small amounts could be harmful to your health.