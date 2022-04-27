High blood pressure medication Accupril withdrawn from Pfizer: the reasons

Pfizer withdrew the pressure pill from the market Accupril for possible carcinogenic risks. To make it known through a official press release was the same company best known for the production of Covid vaccine. The problem emerged in five batches of tablets due to a high presence of nitrosamine.

Pfizer, withdrawn the blood pressure drug Accupril: what is nitrosamine

The nitrosamine found in high blood pressure medication is an organic compound already common in both water and food“Including cured meats, grills, dairy products and vegetables”.

In case of exposure in the long term above acceptable levelshowever, consuming patients could increase the risk of developing cancerous forms. The substance can therefore become harmful to humans.

Pfizer Recalls Accupril Tablets: Countries Affected

The withdrawal of the affected lots does not concern either Italy or Europe. Pfizer has announced that the discontinued products have been distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico between December 2019 and April 2022.

Pfizer has letter notified direct recipients to arrange the return of any recalled product.

Pfizer withdraws Accupril tablets: “Voluntary decision”

As noted by Pfizer, for over 30 years the drug Accupril has been used in cases of hypertension to lower blood pressure level, but it is also given for heart failure as an adjunct therapy to support the conventional one.

The withdrawal from the market of the five lots in question would be exclusively of preventive nature. In fact, we speak of one “Voluntary decision” and not an imposition by the competent health authorities.

According to the statement, the pharmaceutical company – known above all for the production of the Covid vaccine – is not aware of any related adverse events and the risk / benefit factor remains positive based on the data available to date.

In the official note Pfizer reiterated that if not taken in massive quantities Accupril it cannot have any harmful effect, however the suggestion remains that of always consult your doctor to understand if the pill can become harmful to one’s health over time.



