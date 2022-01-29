High blood pressure: what foods to avoid at 60

The over 60 they are well aware of the importance of a full life in full health and, for this reason, do not underestimate the problem of high pressure. Despite the active and dynamic lifestyle that characterizes today’s senior generation, it is well known hypertension unfortunately it is widespread: it can occur due to a personal predisposition or, mainly, due to incorrect daily habits. In particular due to nutrition, which plays a fundamental role: this is why it is important to monitor foods, dosages and portions. But which ones foods to avoid and which ones, instead, to consume without hesitation?

High blood pressure, what is it

High pressure o hypertension: occurs when the blood pressure in the arteries increases, a condition that can destabilize the resistance of the arteries and the well-being of the heart. It is much more recurrent than one might think and can increase risk situations, favoring cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attack and angina.

It can result as a consequence of a wrong lifestyle or diet, or of pathologies and physical problems or, again, for reasons of age. Unfortunately, with the passage of time, the body undergoes substantial changes that easily expose it to disease and discomfort.

Among these is hypertension, which can manifest itself through a series of symptoms such as headache, ringing in the ears, impaired vision, lightheadedness, feeling faint and, more rarely, nosebleeds.

High blood pressure, the main causes

The causes that can facilitate this condition can be many, among these we can identify:

unbalanced lifestyle;

age that affects the elasticity of arterial vessels;

pathologies such as diabetes ;

; excess pounds , excessive accumulation of fat, obesity;

, excessive accumulation of fat, obesity; smoking and alcohol, harmful habits in particular if carried out without the right balance and with due moderation;

sedentary lifestyle , the absence of movement allows weight gain, joint problems and pain and a rise in pressure;

, the absence of movement allows weight gain, joint problems and pain and a rise in pressure; family predisposition;

anxiety, stress, moods that in the long run can subvert the physical and emotional equilibrium;

medicines and exposure to some chemicals;

and exposure to some chemicals; diet, perhaps the main cause of unbalanced food intake, for example products rich in sodium, too seasoned and low in potassium.

Nutrition, which foods are best avoided

After the age of 60, it is important to keep the maximum pressure values ​​under control (or arterial systolic) which must not exceed 150 mmHg, as claimed by the new guidelines drawn up by the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). This is why it is important to conduct abalanced existence full of movement, compatibly with one’s physicality and always under medical supervision or a personal trainer. Moving on to healthier habits and one balanced diet, free from foods harmful to the body. Let’s find out which ones are best avoided:

packaged foods with a high sodium intake;

refined baked goods;

filled and caloric biscuits;

crackers and breadsticks with elaborate flavors;

packaged snacks rich in filling;

salt, seasonings, too complex sauces;

ready-made products, drinks and preparations rich in sodium glutamate, sodium citrate, sodium benzoate;

over-aged sausages and cheeses;

canned products, packaged or over-the-counter french fries;

foods consumed outdoors but richly seasoned and flavored;

alcohol and caffeine if taken in excessive dosages.

More suitable foods and habits

For iron health it is better to choose a healthy, balanced but not without flavor diet: a necessary support to combat the action of free radicals and the natural aging of the body. For this it is important to replace the usual toppings with spices, natural flavors, olive oilwhile reducing canned foods, processed beverages, regulating alcohol and coffee consumption. Also limiting the intake of animal proteins and excessively processed derivatives, such as sausages, red meats and aged cheeses. Instead, preferring light products perhaps of vegetable origin, for example i legumes and, again, foods rich in fiber, perfect for eliminating waste.

Furthermore, the daily intake of sodium should be moderate and balanced with that of potassium, with three servings of fruit and maximum four of vegetables. All embellished with healthy movement, good hydration and exposure to the open air, to increase the absorption of vitamin D.