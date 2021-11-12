High Blood Sugar Issues: Eat this food and resolve quickly

Diet is an essential tool for fighting high blood sugar.

The main principles are:

If you are overweight, stick to a low-calorie diet

Reduce portions of carbohydrate-rich foods: Cereals and derivatives (pasta, bread, etc.). Potatoes Legumes Fruit It is possible to lower the glycemic index of meals: By increasing the number of meals (at least 5 and up to 7). By reducing the calories of each meal. By reducing individual portions of carbohydrate-rich foods and distributing them throughout meals throughout the day. Increase the intake of fibers such as vegetables, radicchio, lactura, zucchini and fennel. Use extra virgin olive oil. Increase the consumption of animal and vegetable proteins. Avoid consuming alcoholic beverages. Consume foods rich in good fatty acids, especially omega 3. The foods that contain the most are: sardines, mackerel, herring, tuna, seaweed. Eat foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants such as fruits, vegetables, flax seeds. Respect a fairly large amount of time between dinner and breakfast the next day since some studies have shown that increasing the fasting time can improve blood sugar.



Ideal diet to counteract high blood sugar

The ideal diet to combat high blood sugar is rich in green leafy vegetables such as spinach, turnips, lettuce, kale and rocket, as well as asparagus and broccoli. We must not forget to eat fresh seasonal fruit (containing natural sugars), we prefer apples, pears, oranges and strawberries, goji berries, apricots, peaches and raspberries. Another essential food for controlling blood sugar is whole grains, which contain a lot of fiber. It is therefore necessary to favor rice, bread and wholemeal pasta over refined products. Also, this variety is always popular, so it is recommended that you include oats, millet, and quinoa in your diet. Beans are also allies against high blood sugar, particularly beans, chickpeas, broad beans and lentils, which help reduce the absorption of sugar. Finally, adding flax, sunflower, pumpkin, sesame and chia seeds to dishes is a plus, it provides an excellent source of protein and mineral salts (such as magnesium and iron).

Foods to avoid if you have high blood sugar

To counteract high blood sugar, it is not enough to prefer certain foods, you also need to know which foods to avoid. First, eat fewer sweets, snacks, and fatty foods like sausages, sausages, butter, fatty cheeses, and various junk foods. Among the carbohydrates it is advisable to avoid refined ones, such as white bread, pizza and rice, and pay attention to the amount of potatoes. In the context of proteins, fatty meat should be banned. We often underestimate that drinks can also have a negative impact on health. In this case it is good to remember that alcohol, fruit juices and industrial drinks contain a lot of sugar. For this reason it is advisable to ban them from your diet in case of high blood sugar. Finally, it is also advisable to pay attention to the type of fruit you choose to eat: bananas, grapes and dried fruit contain more glucose.

Remedies for high blood sugar

Compared to those more fatty, industrially processed foods, preferring whole foods and lean meats is usually enough to lower blood sugar levels. However, for health reasons, it is recommended to adopt this diet not only during times of high blood sugar levels. In the long run, changing your eating habits is actually the best way to live longer and better. However, there are some important preventive measures, some of which are known but often underestimated, in which it is good to pay due attention to the prevention or fight against diseases such as hyperglycemia. For example, hydration is essential. We all know the importance of drinking at least 1.5 liters of water a day, but few people manage to maintain this good habit.