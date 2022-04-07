High blood sugar, the fault lies with this bad habit that we all have in the morning

There are several factors that can influence the chances of having a high blood sugar and developing diabetes, many of which are modifiable.

Diet and exercise are the key to fighting diabetes, and many bad habits increase the risk of diabetes.

Bad habits that lead to high blood sugar

Who is at risk for diabetes? This question asked to your doctor about ten years ago probably would have given the answer: “the elderly, the obese or a person with a family history”. However today, diabetes has turned into something of an epidemic, in fact it is rapidly gaining the status of a potential epidemic due to the increasing number of people who are affected. More worryingly, diabetes among young adults is also on the rise, thanks to sedentary lifestyleand several bad lifestyle habits, this condition is becoming more common than ever. In the increase in the prevalence of insulin resistance among the population lifestyle plays a crucial role. Factors such as lack of physical activity, poor eating habits, lack of sleep and stress they increase the risk of diabetes. Also, more than old age, it is obesity that is becoming the leading cause of type 2 diabetes. According to experts, thewaist widening it is a leading cause of diabetes and heart disease worldwide. The accumulation of fat around the bust often causes high blood pressure and blood sugar levels, a condition that does not occur overnight. There are some bad habits that increase the risk of diabetes. Small but significant lifestyle changes can help you stop the disease or keep it under your control.

Diabetes and nutrition

We have read it very often that nutrition plays an important role in controlling high blood sugar. To eat whole foods instead of refined foods or industrial white flours is helpful.

Eat complex carbohydrates like brown rice, brown bread, oatmeal, etc. makes you feel full of stomach for longer.

They take longer to digest, releasing slow but continuous energy for a long duration. In addition to this, a calorie count is kept.

A bad habit that is often incurred almost without realizing it is in the morning with breakfasta very important meal to face the day.

Skip breakfast: Running out of the house, deliberately missing breakfast has become a routine for most of us. During the morning rush hours, breakfast feels more like a time-consuming activity than a necessity.

Those who skip breakfast are more likely to consume more calories and fatty foods throughout the day. Be sure to include it in breakfast high-fiber proteins and fats and carbohydratessuch as whole fruit or whole grain toast.

Coffee is not prohibited, research has confirmed that moderate use of coffee reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by 6%.