High boots in summer: The trend in the style of Emily Ratajkowski

The main personalities of fashion are in Milan, enjoying the menswear shows for Spring-Summer 2023. That is why we have seen a display of high impact boots

For example, supermodel emily ratajkowski she took a front row spot at the JW Anderson show, dressed in a one-shoulder-revealing LBD. The supermodel-businesswoman complemented her look with the Bumper bag from the same brand and matching boots.

The Bumper bag is a curvy new design from creative director Jonathan Anderson. On this occasion, the model wore a model in tan and purple, with knee high boots, Also from this house.

How To Wear Knee High Boots With an Emily Ratajkowski-Style Dress

JW Anderson – One shoulder mini dress.Photo: Courtesy. JW Anderson – Bumper Bag. Photo: Courtesy.

Most people turn to sandals in the warmer months, but the stars refuse to part with your boots this summer.

Kendall Jenner She wore Dora Teymur boots last week, which were also her favorite last winter, with a Heaven by Marc Jacobs dress. The cowboy boots are also on the rise.

Emily Ratajkowski has worn hers with patterned garments and jumper dresses Large size; while Dua Lipa styles her cowboy boots in dresses and knitted hot pants by Lacoste.

Another style that is worth seeing and imitating is that of FKA Twigs who wore her boots with a frilly dress while out with Madonna for a spin around town. The versatility of waders, make them the perfect garments to even be worn with a sports jumpsuit (in the best style of a pop diva) or also with the widest and most relaxed jeans.

Of course we hope to see bulk boots at Worthy Farm at the weekend, as Glastonbury Festival finally returns in style after a two-year hiatus.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.