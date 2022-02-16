High Cholesterol? Eat chocolate, but only of this type: science says so

A new study has found that one type of chocolate in particular has the same beneficial effect as drugs used to control high cholesterol.

Many people find themselves having to contend with the high cholesterol. As anyone who suffers from it knows, it is a nasty nuisance, and clearly the diet must also be adapted. Yet there is a food which, according to science, it has the same beneficial effects as drugs which are used to keep it at bay. Let’s see what it is.

The Risks of High Cholesterol

First of all, remember that high cholesterol is nothing more than a accumulation of fatty substance in the blood. This is dangerous because it can cause a blockage of blood vessels, heart problems and stroke.

The surprising study

As we said earlier, however, a new one study found that there is a very useful food for lowering cholesterol levels. As reported by the Greenme.it site, it is one chocolate bar that would be as effective as medications. In fact, statin-based medicines are generally prescribed to lower the amount of cholesterol produced by the body.

Well, one chocolate bar based on walnuts would have the same effect as the drug. The presence of walnuts doesn’t surprise us that much. We know they are a good source of unsaturated fats that can keep high cholesterol in check. In addition, the fibers they contain help block the absorption of part of the cholesterol into the bloodstream from the intestine.

The results

The study in question also looked at other snacks such as smoothies and other foods specifically created to contain a mix of fibers, plant sterols, omega 3 fatty acids ALA and antioxidants. Participants were asked not to make any other major lifestyle changes and to eat these snacks twice a day for 30 days. What emerged?

Theirs cholesterol in these people dropped an average of 9% and in some cases the participants benefited from one reduction of more than 30%. A real success.

Note: This article is the result of research and processing of news on the web. The author, the editorial staff and the publisher hereby decline all responsibility and invite readers to carry out a careful check and always contact a doctor.

specialist.

Photo: Shutterstock