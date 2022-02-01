High Cholesterol: If you have these marks between your toes, you should get blood work done right away

High cholesterol is often asymptomatic, but there are three specific signs that present themselves on the feet that you should pay close attention to

The high cholesterol often has no symptoms; however, if a peripheral artery disease (PAD)this can cause a number of serious symptoms as it inhibits blood flow in the arteries.

PAD is a common condition in which a accumulation of fatty deposits in the arteries restricts the blood supply. The accumulation of fat is usually made up of cholesterol and other waste substances, and in some cases, signs of this condition can appear on the toes. THE symptoms of PAD may include:

cramps

fatigue

pain in the legs during physical activity.

As the disease progresses, symptoms occur more frequently and also occur when you are at rest. Some signs of this condition can show up on the toes, and they are:

the burning sensation in the toes

thick nails

blue toes.

Other signs include thinning, paleness or luster on the skin of the legs and feet, e tissue death caused precisely by the lack of blood supply.

In addition, those with PAD may experience leg and foot ulcers that do not heal or heal very slowly, leg pain that does not go away even at rest, reduced hair growth, and a decrease in body temperature. The risk is of having a heart attack, stroke or limb amputations.

Despite this, high cholesterol is mostly asymptomatic, so you need to have a blood test to monitor the situation. Fortunately through thehealthy and balanced diet can lower bad cholesterol levels; other remedies include having an active lifestyle and, above all, quitting smoking.

Avoid highly processed foods, even if they have a lower fat content. Low-fat or diet foods are often high in calories, salt, and added sugar. Opt for a more plant-based diet, introducing the consumption of legumes, tofu, seeds, fruits and vegetables more often. Also remember that meating too many foods high in saturated fat can raise your cholesterol level that they should be 5mmol / L or less for healthy adults, or 4mmol / L or less for those at high risk.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

On the cholesterol could it be interesting for you: