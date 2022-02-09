High cholesterol, only some cheeses you can eat

Hypercholesterolemia or high cholesterol, is it possible to consume cheese? High cholesterol is a very common problem among young and old alike.

Genetics, lifestyle and eating habits can cause this disorder. And i cheeses can they be consumed if you have high cholesterol? Cheeses are largely made up of fats, but there are some types that are also indicated for those suffering from hypercholesterolemia. Let’s find out in this Daily Bed guide.

High Cholesterol: Causes and Symptoms

The cholesterol it is an organic compound (fat) present in the human body that deals with the permeability of cell membranes and fluidity. When it is present in excessive quantities, cholesterol is one of the major risk factors for heart disease.

If it is in excess, the fat deposits on the artery walls causing thickening. This can lead to the formation of plaques that inhibit blood flow with risks for the cardiovascular system. The process of atherosclerosis accelerates hardening of the arteries.

Among the main ones causes that can cause hypercholesterolemia are the following: obesity, overweight, lack of physical activity, smoking and unhealthy nutrition.

The blood tests allow to detect the presence of blood cholesterol. Thanks to the blood test it will be possible to detect the levels of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol.

With cholesterol which cheeses can I eat?

The cheeses consist of fat componentthe quantity of which depends on the concentration of free water, on any skimming and on the animal of origin of the milk used to produce the cheese.

Here are the main ones cheeses allowed for those suffering from high cholesterol:

Mozzarella cheese

There mozzarella cheese contains 46 mg of cholesterol per 100 grams of food product. Mozzarella is a cheese that provides about 250 calories and provides the human body with calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B2 and vitamin A. Nutritionists recommend eating it no more than twice a week.

Milk flakes

THE milk flakes contain only 17 mg of cholesterol per 100 grams and they have a very low amount of fat. Cottage cheese is recommended for anyone who follows one low-calorie diet.

Gorgonzola

The gorgonzola it is a cheese that contains 70 grams of cholesterol per 100 grams of product. It is a cheese rich in water but must be eaten in moderation and avoid excesses.

Ricotta cheese

There ricotta cheese it is low in fat, rich in proteins, vitamins (retinol and riboflavin) and minerals (calcium and phosphorus). It is a cheese that contains 51 mg of cholesterol per 100 grams.