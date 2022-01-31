High Cholesterol: The right diet can replace medications, a study says

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition claimed it as one diet correct can lower the cholesterol to the point of replacing the effect of medications. Recently, studies had shown that it is not only what you eat that raises cholesterol, but also how you eat it: if you introduce food into the body too quickly, research published in the Journal of Translational Medicine has shown. risk of increased cholesterol is around the corner.

Now, however, a new analysis explains how the right diet can help like drugs. The study, led by Professor Stephen Kopecky, cardiologist and Director of the Statin Intolerance Clinic at the Mayo Clinic, wanted to demonstrate how the Step One Foods diet (a food system dosed twice a day with precisely formulated products to help reduce the LDL cholesterol) could be effective in treating high cholesterol.

Patients who agreed to participate in the research, in fact, saw an average decrease of 9% in LDL (bad) cholesterol within 30 days, and in some cases study participants experienced reductions in LDL cholesterol of more than 30%. “Based on the results observed in our study, using this type of food as a therapeutic approach expands the options for medical professionals and patients,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky.