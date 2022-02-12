High Cholesterol? This is the right fish to eat

Can I eat fish with high cholesterol? Of course, there is one in particular that manages to keep bad cholesterol levels low.

A healthy and balanced diet certainly cannot be missing fish. It is usually recommended to consume it once or twice a week, without exceeding this frequency to avoid disturbances or toxic substances. There are many types of fish that man has now learned to fish, cook and also do in different ways.

However, there are some types of fish that are fatty and others are leaner. The latter are more suitable for those with health problems related to a level of cholesterol bad elevated in the blood. Cholesterol is the fatty substance present in the arteries which, if present in excess, creates a plaque that clogs them. Therefore, very serious problems can arise, from heart attack to stroke.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> High cholesterol: here’s how to lower it with fenugreek seeds

Nutrition is essential to try to keep cholesterol values ​​under control. So let’s see below two types of fish that can be eaten safely having blood cholesterol problems.

High cholesterol: fish that can be eaten without problems

A fish that is not fat, contrary to popular belief, is the salmon. This is fine when taken a couple of times a week. Smoked salmon has 50 mg of cholesterol per 100 grams of product, while fresh salmon has only 30 mg. These are low values ​​that a person with cholesterol problems has no reason to avoid. Salmon is also good for heart health.

The same is true for the Cod. Populations with a mainly cod-based diet, such as the Inuit, have a much lower risk than people in Europe with a different diet of developing heart and cholesterol-related diseases. Cod is a lean fish, high in omega 3 polyunsaturated fats which are good fats.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Cod meatballs, delicious both baked and fried: making them is very simple

Therefore, salmon and cod are very nutritious thanks to the presence of minerals and vitamins. They are essential for the body as they are rich in omega 3 and are able to lower both the cholesterol level in the blood and the blood sugar level. Of course, everyone will then have to consult a nutritionist for more details in relation to their health.