High cholesterol | too many suffer from it

High cholesterol is a health problem that is becoming more and more widespread. What are the causes and what are the effective remedies.

High cholesterol, this is a condition that affects many people around the world. And hypercholesterolemia, as it is called in jargon, affects millions of people around the world.

Only in Italy the problems related to high cholesterol are close to 40% of individuals, and compared to twenty years ago the percentage is not far from doubling. This was announced by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, together with the National Association of hospital cardiologists.

High cholesterol is a direct negative consequence of a series of bad eating habits. The more you eat badly, the more you end up being exposed to the risk of running into pathologies of the heart and digestive system.

High cholesterol, tips to stem it

How is high cholesterol treated? Starting to eat better is certainly of great help, even better if this is accompanied by physical activity carried out regularly, even at substantially light levels. Take a walk at least half an hour, about three or four times a week, can be of great help.

However, our body needs cholesterol, which is a fat that originates both from internal processes in our body and “imported” from certain foods ingested. And in the right quantities it does very well to keep bones intact, to implement cell production and also to regulate the processes that originate vitamin D and some hormones.

As is known, this fat is found within the blood. And it differs in good and bad, with the latter that can end up clogging the arteries. This is the origin of some diseases, even serious ones, such as strokes and heart attacks.

What you need to eat to feel good

There may also be of heredity factors in the appearance of high cholesterol. Which for its part can be contained with a diet made up of fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, dried fruit, legumes and cereals, as well as extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and spices and aromatic herbs as a condiment.

Instead, they should be limited eggs, cheeses, sausages and red meat. Instead, for breakfast a low-fat yogurt and skimmed or even partially skimmed milk are the right choices.

Of course, fish is highly recommended, along with skinless white meat. All this accompanied by a minimum of two liters of water per day. This way bad cholesterol will no longer be a problem.