High cholesterol, what to avoid immediately so as not to risk consequences

To combat excess cholesterol it is recommended to follow a Mediterranean diet and do a lot of physical activity.

In the last two years in Italy, people suffering from hypercholesterolemia, ie with a blood cholesterol higher than 240 mg / dl, have risen dangerously. Looking at the last ten years, we can see that from 24% in 2002 we have gone to a dangerous 38%. These would be the data provided by theIss-Anmco cardiovascular epidemiological observatory, who specified how this increase affects both sexes.

With high cholesterol we could be prone to various heart diseases

To control blood cholesterol levels, therefore, it is recommended to follow a diet based on foods of plant and vegetable origin. Obviously, physical activity should not be neglected for proper prevention. Cholesterol, moreover, for the uninitiated, is a fat produced by the body useful, among other things, for digestion.

But not only that, the latter would also be able to produce vitamin D and facilitate the construction of cell walls. As we know, however, there are various types of cholesterol that can vary according to their density. For example, those classified as LDL are bad because they can deposit in the walls of the arteries.

We will have to replace the whole milk with the semi-skimmed one

To avoid running into different diseases such as diabetes or thyroid problems, therefore, let’s go and see one Mediterranean diet useful to protect us. On our table, specifically, they should never be missing vegetables, cereals And legumes, all great allies of our heart. As for legumes, they will be consumed two to four times a week, the same goes for vegetables. Instead, fruit will be consumed daily with two portions per day.

In addition, in our diet we will have to avoid lard at all costs, butter And lard which will be replaced by extra virgin olive oil, sunflower seeds and other polyunsaturated vegetable oils. Not just in regards to the toppings, some fats are also present in egg And dairy product. For example, one of the tips for this diet is to start consuming low-fat milk. Finally, the cheeses can still be consumed as long as we choose those with a low fat content.