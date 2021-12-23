High cholesterol, what to drink to finally say goodbye

What should be done to lower cholesterol and above all Can You Lower High Cholesterol Without Taking Medications?

The first step to lowering cholesterol in overweight or obese people is to lose weight.

What to do in case of high cholesterol

The artichoke has numerous beneficial qualities. It is able to reduce cholesterol, so as to prevent the development of cardiovascular disease, blood sugar anduric acid.

All this, if present in excessive quantities, it can lead to inflammation of the joints, resulting in pain and, if neglected, even serious diseases such as gout and arthritis.

The artichokes have a low calorie, while their content is rich in vitamins and minerals such as:

magnesium,

football,

potassium,

phosphorus,

sodium.

It is also a vegetable that guarantees a fair amount of carbohydrates and proteins, thus providing energy to the body.

Drink artichoke water

Artichokes have a diuretic and purifying aspect, which contributes to removal of excess toxins.

The artichokes have a diuretic and purifying aspect, which contributes to the removal of excess toxins. They also promote the proper functioning of the liver, facilitate digestion, have a high content of antioxidants and exhibit anticarcinogenic properties.

Artichokes contain a lot of iron, which makes them useful for those suffering from anemia.

Infusion of olive leaves

The olive tree is considered essential from a health point of view for the benefits of its principles. According to folk medicine and tradition of the Mediterranean culture, not only the fruits, olives and oil they produce are important, but they are even the leaves.

Following scientific research, olive leaves have undergone a re-evaluation which is why they are increasingly used for creation of herbal teas, supplements and other healing preparations.

The oleuropein present in a very high quantity in the leaves and to a lesser extent in the olives, it performs various functions including reduction of bad cholesterol and the increase of the good one.

They are also recognized for antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and are capable of also stimulate the immune system.