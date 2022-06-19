High class gesture, Messi helps a fan who has become blind to regain his sight!

Lionel Messi has fulfilled the dream of Cristian Guglielmett, a visually impaired fan. The latter who, through a letter, asked the Pulga to donate a portable device with artificial intelligence that reads any printed or digital text by pressing a button.

Lionel Messi is a longtime ambassador for OrCam Technologies, producers of the wearable device that has the power to change the lives of blind and visually impaired people. According to La Capital de Rosario, an Argentinian media, upon learning of the request from the fan Guglielmett, Messi did not hesitate to donate the device to his compatriot. The device in question costs no less than $4,000.

Thanks to the artificial intelligence technology it contains, the device can significantly improve the daily lives of those most affected by sight problems, including Guglielmett. This man from Rosario has already braved the obstacles, since he studied law – and obtained a university degree – despite being blind at the age of 17.

With the help of the OrCam device, he will be able to translate law books much more easily. It’s not the first time that Messi has donated one of these devices to a fan in need. In 2020, the 35-year-old donated a number of OrCam ‘MyEye’ devices to young fans around the world, even meeting some of them in person.

