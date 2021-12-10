High Court Gb overturns verdict against Julian Assange extradition

British judges accepted assurances about Assange’s treatment in prison, once he was extradited to the US, made by American authorities to avoid a feared suicide. Lord Burnett has in fact declared: “This risk is in our opinion excluded from the reassurances that are offered”. And he added: “This conclusion is sufficient to determine the appeal in favor of the US”.

Assange: “The sentence is a serious miscarriage of justice” “A serious judicial error”. Thus Stella Moris, Julian Assange’s partner and member of his legal team, defined the verdict of the London High Court in a post published on Twitter by Wikileaks. Moris has announced that he will appeal to the UK judicial authorities “as soon as possible”. The 50-year-old Australian founder of Wikileaks that Washington has been pursuing relentlessly for over 10 years, for the dissemination of secret documents, faces a sentence of 175 years in prison in the United States.

Moscow: “Shameful sentence” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the verdict of the London High Court “shameful”. Tass reports it.