High Dynamic Range and advantages

In the next paragraphs we explain what HDR is, what these acronyms mean or how they improve our photos in the camera but also the movies you watch.

What does HDR mean and what is it

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range or, what is the same, High dynamic range. The first thing we need to know to understand the acronym is what dynamic range is. In a nutshell, the dynamic range of the camera (be it your phone or your camera) is the amount or the ability to capture light and shadow in the same image. The more steps of light the camera is capable of capturing, the better the dynamic range of the camera. That is, the difference in shadows and lights that the camera is capable of reproducing. As in the specifications of your television or screen, the “optimal” dynamic range pursues deeper blacks and brighter whites, more vivid and realistic and natural colors.

And HDR is, as we said, high dynamic range. We cannot get an HDR photograph if we take a single photo with our camera. We do it through post-production if we shoot several photos with different exposures to later assemble them with a retouching program that allows us to join the photo with medium exposure, overexposed and underexposed.