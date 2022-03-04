High-end chains in the US promote “sexual wellness” products – 03/04/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

A recent mailing from Sephora it promoted the usual: mascara, blush, and face masks. But hidden among those products was an “intimate care” promotion, encouraging shoppers to try two brands that were new to the retailer: Maude and give to me. A click on a link revealed dozens of vibrators, lubricants, oils for sensitive body parts, and candles that burn into massage oil.

Sephora is the latest major retailer to adopt a category known as “sexual well-being”following Bloomingdale’s and Nordstromwhich they did last year. With careful rebranding, word choice and packaging, products like vibrators and lubricants they have again become appealing to high-end retailers targeting women. It’s a significant evolution in public acceptance of those products, helped by celebrity endorsements and a broader focus on wellness and personal care fueled by the pandemic.

“People spend more time, energy and disposable income on their own wellness, so it was only natural that this would expand to sexual wellness,” said Elizabeth Miller, a vice president who oversees cosmetics at Bloomingdale’s. “It’s evolved a lot from what it used to be about 10 or 15 years ago to be a lot more accessible.”

Bloomingdale’s – which in a Valentine’s Day mailing touted “the best sexual wellness picks” along with David Yurman bathrobes and jewelry – introduced sexual wellness products in May 2021, after an employee from its executive development program pitched the idea. Miller said the retailer felt comfortable with that strategy in part because the actress Gwyneth Paltrow introduced a vibrator last year under its Goop brand.

The products are seen as attractive to generation Z and millennials. “Obviously we reviewed it internally with management to make sure everyone was comfortable, but the performance has been very strong.”

Startups selling adult products often have a hard time getting around advertising rules, so being able to promote yourself and sell your products alongside other beauty and luxury items gives you credibility. “Sephora and these other big beauty retailers say it’s like everything else, they can shop it together,” said Éva Goicochea, founder and CEO of Maude, which is sold at Bloomingdale’s and Sephora. “It’s shocking in this subtle way.”

Sephora.Photo: El País Archive.

Limitations to advertise Some time ago, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority rejected a Dame advertising campaign because it was a “sexual” business. The move led to protests and a lawsuit. In social networks there are also challenges. Fine said that when he tried to post about launching Dame with Sephora on LinkedIn this month (“Someone pinch me, after 5 years of launching, we’re at SEPHORA!”), his post was automatically removed multiple times for violating guidelines. of the site against “sexually explicit material”. In turn, Facebook and Instagram prohibit ads that promote the sale or use of adult products or services, particularly those focused on sexual pleasure. Babeland’s are less likely “to be targeted as such if we’re not talking about them as vibrators but rather as ‘tools’ or ‘massagers,'” Finn said.

Or as Alexandra Fine, co-founder and CEO of give to me: “Every time someone puts us in their store, especially a major player like Sephora, it’s easier for others to set up there, easier for investors to invest in us and easier for customers to buy from us.”

Maude and Dame have things in common. Both startups are based in New York and are founded and led by women; Maude, which started in 2018, raised more than $10 million in funding, while Dame, founded in 2014, raised more than $5 million.

For many years, products like vibrators have been associated with adult stores, often portrayed as seedy or male-oriented, or found in fluorescent aisles of drugstores or chains like Walmart. Maude and Dame seek to elevate the experience retailer with a more accessible language and design.

They take great care of the lexicon and design Tyler Aldridge, chief product officer for Maude, said the brand “tries to combine this idea of ​​beauty, wellness, and sexual wellness.” Retailers have liked those terms, along with phrases like “sexual health” or “intimate care,” CEO Goicochea said, adding that Maude was more about “intimacy and romance than explicit sex.” These terms sound healthy but without making any kind of medical claim. So while Maude sells $49 vibrators in muted colors, she also sells $25 amber bottles of aloe and water-based lube, $35 unscented massage oil, and $35 mineral bath salts. 18. The products’ minimalist design and limited color palette come as no surprise, given that Goicochea previously worked at Everlane, a clothing brand that prioritizes a similar design aesthetic. While Dame focuses more on gadgets, she also offers a $30 “arousal serum,” an $18 aloe-based lubricant, and a $95 adult pillow called “Pillo.”

Celebrities got involved too: actress dakota johnson works with Maude as an investor and co-creative director, while singers Demi Lovato and Lily Allen launched sex toys with other big brands.

Lisa Finn, brand manager and sex educator for Babeland, a decades-old feminist emporium of adult products with stores in Seattle and New York, said talks about sex toys they became more “normalized” during the pandemic due to isolation. They are increasingly referred to as “pleasure products” or “sexual wellness tools” and are not so much identified as “dirty or kinky,” he noted.

Nordstrom. Photo: AFP.

Cristina Nunez, co-founder of True Beauty Ventures, a venture capital firm that invested in Maude, said the products were made with “shelfie” in mind, meaning people can feel proud and comfortable showing off the items in a photo on social networks or media.

It’s hard to estimate the size of the sexual wellness industry, particularly as it can increasingly intersect with beauty products. Many of the key players are private companies, and Maude and Dame were unwilling to share their sales figures. But Nunez, who studied seven or eight similar brands before investing in Maude, said many of the companies his firm analyzed generated revenues in the “low single digits of millions.” He is optimistic about the path to tens of millions of dollars in revenue and beyond: “Opening up retail to these brands will help them get there.”