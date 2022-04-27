High general affirms that the international security order is at stake

Ukraine commemorates 60 days since the beginning of the Russian invasion 3:08

(CNN) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that the entire “global international security order” established after World War II is at stake if Russia walks “free” after its invasion. from Ukraine.



The senior US general spoke exclusively to CNN at the end of a meeting organized by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with allied countries at Ramstein air base, Germany. Austin brought the allies together to discuss the current situation in Ukraine.

“If this continues, if there is no response to this aggression, if Russia gets away with it without any loss, then the so-called international order is over, and if that happens, then we are entering an era of seriously increased instability,” he said. Milley said.

“What is at stake is the global international security order that was established in 1945. That international order has lasted 78 years, it has prevented war between great powers, and underlying that whole concept is the idea that large nations will not military aggression against smaller nations, and that is exactly what has happened here, unprovoked military aggression by Russia against a smaller nation,” he added.

Milley’s warning about the possible global implications of Russia’s actions in Ukraine also underscores the current sense of urgency felt by the United States and its allies as the war enters what they see as a critical juncture.

There is no time to lose

Shortly after Milley’s interview, Austin also stressed the importance of moving quickly to provide Ukraine with the military aid it needs, saying during a news conference that the US and other allies and partners “have no time to lose” when it is about providing crucial assistance to counter Russia as it continues its invasion.

“There is no time to waste. Today’s briefings made it clear why the next few weeks are going to be so crucial for Ukraine, so we have to move at the speed of war. And I know all leaders come out today more determined than ever. to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and atrocities,” Austin said.

Austin highlighted Germany’s commitment to send 50 “cheetah” armored anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, which they announced Tuesday. The UK government announced it would also provide additional anti-aircraft capabilities to Ukraine, and Canada announced it would provide Ukraine with eight armored vehicles, Austin said.

“I applaud all the countries that have risen to the challenge and are taking action to meet this demand,” Austin added.

Austin also said he believed Ukraine “will try to reapply for NATO membership” in the future.

“I think NATO will always uphold its principles of keeping an open door. So I don’t want to speculate on what might come,” he told the news conference.

Austin reiterated that one of the US goals is “to make it harder for Russia to threaten its neighbors and less able to do so.”

“Their ground forces have been depleted very significantly. The casualties are quite significant. They’ve lost a lot of equipment. They’ve used a lot of precision-guided munitions. They’ve lost a major ship. So actually, in terms of military capability, they’re weaker than when they started,” Austin said.

Austin also noted how international sanctions placed on Russia would make it more difficult for Moscow to replace that lost military capability.

A “completely irresponsible” nuclear threat

Milley also criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday for his recent comments about the danger of nuclear war, saying it is “completely irresponsible” for a senior leader of a nuclear power to start “banging the drums.” of nuclear war”.

“Any time a senior leader of a nation-state starts beating the drums of nuclear war, the whole world takes it seriously,” Milley said during his CNN interview.

Lavrov said on Monday that nuclear deterrence is Russia’s “principled position”, but added: “The danger is serious, it is real, it cannot be underestimated.”

Milley said the US military is monitoring Russia’s nuclear threat together with “friends and allies.”

CNN reported earlier this month that the US military is constantly monitoring Russia’s nuclear arsenal as the war in Ukraine continues and Austin is being briefed two to three times a week by the top US general who oversees weapons and US nuclear defenses.

The US has seen no indication that Russia has made any move to prepare nuclear weapons for use during the war, but two sources familiar with recent intelligence assessments previously told CNN that US officials are more concerned about the threat of Russia using them than at any time since the Cold War.

— CNN’s Henry Klapper contributed to this report.