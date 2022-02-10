HIGH HEAD VIRTUS, BUT VALENCIA – BOLOGNABASKET WINS

VALENCIA BASKETBALL – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 83-77 (24-17, 40-38; 52-63)

A decidedly solid Virtus, but the victory was taken by Valencia. Without Teodosic and Hervey, the bianconeri played a great game, resisting the initial outburst of the opponents, and reaching +11 with a third quarter from 25-12, really excellent for defensive application and attack. In the last quarter, however, the hosts came back under, also helped by a notable boiata from Sampson – who with a double fault, the second unsportsmanlike, allowed Prepelic 4 free and a triple for a 7-0 in a few seconds. Despite this, the final was point to point, but the Juventus attack was totally blocked against the opponent’s physicality, in particular against Rivero who made the void under the basket. Two numbers that can be interesting to compare are 41-32 on rebound, and also 28-5 on free throws.

Segafredo, still in an emergency and with two players who have just returned, still comes out of La Fonteta with a very high head, even if from the point of view of the standings the plate cries considerably. Record of 6 wins and 6 defeats, and after Buducnost, Valencia also has the 2-0 in the standings against the bianconeri.

Report: Virtus starts with big defensive and rebound problems. Valencia captures 6 in attack in the first quarter alone, and goes on straight away. Also +11, and 24-17 at the first stop.

Segafredo tries to get close with Belinelli and Jaiteh, but is rejected by Prepelic’s triple. But Pajola takes the chair, in defense and attack. And then Weems, who puts the triple of -2 on the mid-game siren: 40-38.

After the break Virtus restarts concentrated and goes on with a 7-0 (40-45). The defense is now excellent, and Weems and Alibegovic sign the +7. Lost Prepelic for a blow to the hand, the Valencian attack goes into prolonged break, and loses several balls. And so with a stolen and dunk on the counterattack by Tessitori and a slalom by Cordinier on the siren, the bianconeri close the third quarter ahead of 11, 52-63.

Last quarter: Prepelic is back, and Valencia is back to score. Sampson finds two heavy baskets, but shortly after he makes a big naivete on Prepelic, with a double fault (the second unsportsmanlike) which costs 4 free throws. With the subsequent triple Prepelic scores 7 points in an action and signs the overtaking (69-67). Segafredo resisted, however, with two great plays by Jaiteh and a triple by Cordinier. And so we arrive at a point-to-point final, in which, however, the Juventus attack is completely blocked. Free of Prepelic at 2’49 (71-70), Jaiteh misses, Dimitrjevic misses first and then Prepelic misses. Bad loss by Cordinier, Rivero scores +3 (73-70), Belinelli misses, and when Van Rossom puts the triple at 40 ”the game is over. Virtus tries again with Belinelli’s basket and subsequent recovery with Weems’ basket (77-74), but Van Rossom sets the safety free. It ends 83-77.

VALENCIA BASKETBALL – VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 83-77 (24-17, 40-38; 52-63)

VALENCIA: Dimitrjevic 8; Claver 5; Puerto 0; Prepelic 19; Pradilla 10; Lopez-Arostegui 5; Van Rossom 8; Tobey 7; Dubljevic 5; Hermansson 2; Rivero 7; Labeyre 7. All. Penarroya

VIRTUS: Weavers 5; Lanyard 11; Mannion 4; Belinelli 10; Pajola 7; Alibegovic 7; Ruzzier NE; Jaiteh 6; Alexander NE; Ceron NE; Sampson 10; Weems 17. Herds Scariolo.

(photo Virtus Pallacanestro)