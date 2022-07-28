High Intellectual Capacity’ says goodbye with a discreet rise and ‘Idol Kids’ drops in share

This Wednesday, July 27, was marked by low television consumption. As much as for none of the nightly bets of the general channels exceeded the barrier of one million viewers.

In spite of this, Antena 3 can boast about achieving the most watched space of the night. Thus, the eighth and last episode of the second season of the series ACI: High Intellectual Capacity got 990,000 viewers and a 10.4% share. This follows from the Kantar data offered by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′.

Improvement compared to the previous week 8,000 viewers and half a point. French fiction has had an average of 10.8% in this stage, below the average of the channel, and 1,112,000 viewers.

The last episode of the 2nd season of #ACI ‘High intellectual capacity’ attracts 990,000 viewers and a 10.4% share. 🥈@antena3com It is 2º of the day in its strip. 🥰Get 39.1% loyalty. 👨‍🦱Up to 11.7% in the 45-64 year old target.#ACIFinal pic.twitter.com/IHutzARfEZ — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) July 28, 2022

Antena 3 was the most watched network of the day, and also the one that got the programs with the highest number of viewers. top the ranking Antenna 3 News 1, that reaches the 20.3% share and 1,981,000 viewers average audience. follows him Pass wordnon-informative space more often, with a 23% and 1,701,000 spectators.

the contest @PasapalabraA3 signs 23% share and 1,701,000 viewers of average audience. A total of 3,117,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA) saw the program presented by @RobertoLealG. The contribution to the chain was 12.2%. #Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/3bMFbQhe9r — Windward Communication (@blvcom) July 28, 2022

Back in prime time, en Telecinco, Idol Kids continued its broadcasts, in a delivery in which the daughter of soccer player Pepe Reina participated. The program presented by Jesús Vázquez and Lara Álvarez marks 906,000 viewers and 9.9% share. This represents an increase of 58,000 viewers, but a drop of half a point compared to the previous week, when broadcasts resumed.

#IdolKids remains two tenths of a point away from leading its broadcast time slot by gaining 9.9% share, 906,000 viewers and reaching 3,919,000 accumulated unique contacts It rises to 12% among the female sex Doubles the inheritances received #QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/2cJpkQbGjd — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) July 28, 2022

Sandra Bullock took center stage on the night of La 1, as the 2002 thriller was broadcast Murder 1-2-3. The film gets 758,000 viewers and an 8.2% share, a fact along the lines of what the cinema usually gets on this third day of the week.

And on laSexta the star was Hugh Grant, with the broadcast of Crossing the border, from 1996. Get 435,000 followers and 5.2% share. Improve what has been achieved the firewall movie The last weekwhich was left with a modest 4.2% and 380,000 viewers.

ANDn Four aired up to four episodes of the series FBI Most Wanted, spin-off of the successful series FBI who follows in the footsteps of the FBI Fugitive Unit. all four episodes cast letAron an average of 5.2% with 446,000 viewers.

