High-level IMF delegation meets with Abinader

The President of the Republic Luis Abinader met with the Governor of the Dominican Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for the Chair of Brazil, Afonso Bevilaqua, and Esteban Vesperoni, IMF Head of Mission , on the occasion of the visit of the mission of the technicians of the Fund for Article IV Consultations that the financial organization carries out annually to the member countries. IMF representatives highlighted the rapid recovery of the Dominican economy, given the fiscal and monetary measures implemented to combat the pandemic, as well as the effectiveness of health measures to combat the covid 19 virus in the Dominican population. The push of funds

They also mentioned the creation of the Resilience and Sustainability Fund (RST), with the surplus funds from the

Special Drawing Rights (SDR) provided by advanced economies, which has been designed to support measures against climate change and improve pandemic preparedness in IMF member countries, especially middle-income countries such as the Dominican Republic.

On his side, the Governor of the Central Bank stressed that although the current situation represents a complex macroeconomic environment, the Dominican Republic is in a position of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, with high growth, which is estimated in a range of 5.0-5.5%. by 2022.

determining factors

This high registered growth is due, according to the governor of the Central Bank, “to the rapid recovery of tourism and free zones, as well as the boost in foreign direct investment, which is estimated to reach US$3.4 billion in 2022.”

Also participating in the meeting were Lisandro Macarrulla, Minister of the Presidency; the deputy manager of Monetary, Exchange and Financial Policies of the Central Bank, Joel Tejeda Comprés; and the Dominican representative to the IMF, Frank Fuentes, Alternate Director.

DATA

Fund Origin.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an international financial organization based in Washington DC (United States).

It was born in 1944 in the Bretton Woods agreements, mainly from the ideas of Harry Dexter White and John Maynard Keynes, in a meeting of 730 delegates from 44 allied countries of World War II, officially entering into force on December 27, 1945 with 29 member countries with the aim of rebuilding the international monetary system. After 1976 and the disappearance of the fixed exchange rate system, the IMF took on a leading role in granting credits to States in exchange for them implementing its recommendations.