High Moon, the free flash game that is going to steal an hour from you based on sword strikes and shooting

Last month the folks from the Opera browser and GameMaker teamed up to create a game jam intended to introduce new developers and, incidentally, promote the Opera GX browser aimed at gamers.

A good handful of highly recommended games came out of it, but there is one that I couldn’t help but get hooked on in recent days: High Moon. In just two weeks, Addy Valentine has managed to shape a pixelated game of those that you can not stop playing.

Available from the aforementioned browser, highmoon puts us on the back of a horse that can move to the right and left while we dodge obstacles and try to cut with our katana the cacti that will appear on the road.

The key is that our sword is the cheapest way to kill the enemies that will also appear to throw bombs at us, but not the best. If we press the Shift key we will enter a bullet time in which we can shoot with the ammunition that we get by destroying the cacti.

With such a simple idea, Valentine manages to take us back to that time of the flash games in which we invested an afternoon in becoming the best player of a little jewel that we would hardly play again.

Also watch out for the little one documentary film about the creation of the game that I leave you below. It’s short and, if you like the world of indie development, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.