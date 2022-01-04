High Ponytail: The 2022 hair trend is a la Kim Kardashian

After Belen Rodriguez’s low ponytail from last fall, the 2022 hair trend becomes the perfect stage for the triumphant return of the high ponytail, a fresh and intriguing look that Kim Kardashian often flaunts in all her energy and beauty. Simple or sophisticated, with the addition of glam notes in the hairstyle (from the braid to the jewel accessories), it is the queen of the hairstyles that we will see everywhere, on the red carpet as on the catwalk, and we certainly will not be able to resist it …

Everyone’s crazy about the high ponytail, the Kim Kardashian hair trend

Kim Kardashian queen of beauty and… tips for the perfect hairstyle! We copy from her the iconic high ponytail that returns to take over the scenes and dictates the 2022 hair trend, capable of bewitching celebrities around the world and making us want a look like this (even with a rich braid)!

Here is a video showing how to replicate it at home:

Making it is simple and it is just as easy to wear it, perfect variation for those who love a beauty star look in a few steps! The high ponytail, one of the most popular hairstyles ever together with its low version, can also be done on the side for a more effervescent and jaunty touch …

And check out this amazing version of Bella Hadid with her curly high ponytail, ideal for an even more fresh and whimsical look …